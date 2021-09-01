Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Up 6%

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)’s stock price shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.97. 147,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,639,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSFE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Paysafe alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $13,745,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $31,725,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $71,180,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $269,000.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.