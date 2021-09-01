PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.5 days.
Shares of PCWLF stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.66.
About PCCW
