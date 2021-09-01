PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.5 days.

Shares of PCWLF stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

Get PCCW alerts:

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.