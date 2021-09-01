PEAKDEFI (PEAK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $916,044.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $270.98 million and approximately $916,044.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00131305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00845261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00049545 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 853,298,736 coins and its circulating supply is 563,538,602 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

