Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $33.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 52 shares.

Specifically, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $658,800 over the last 90 days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 89,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

