Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Penns Woods Bancorp has raised its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PWOD opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 2,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $277,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,330 shares of company stock worth $78,912. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

