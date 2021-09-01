Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €161.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €195.08 ($229.51).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI stock opened at €177.95 ($209.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €183.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €173.88. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.