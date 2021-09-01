Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €200.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RI. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €195.08 ($229.51).

Shares of RI stock opened at €177.95 ($209.35) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €183.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €173.88. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

