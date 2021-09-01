Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas Sells 15,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total transaction of C$98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,875,027.50.

TSE:PEY opened at C$6.70 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$8.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

