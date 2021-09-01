Phantasma Energy Price Hits $0.0339 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $1,245.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00135653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00162071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.45 or 0.07335830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.42 or 1.00199829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.58 or 0.01009579 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.