PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman David A. Lorber Buys 400 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $16,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $493,731. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PhenixFIN stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $109.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $2.57. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.64%. As a group, analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on PhenixFIN in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

