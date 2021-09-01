PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman David A. Lorber Buys 400 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $16,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $493,731. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
PhenixFIN stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $109.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60.
PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $2.57. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.64%. As a group, analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.
PhenixFIN Company Profile
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
