Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.09

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.09 and last traded at $103.06, with a volume of 65848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.