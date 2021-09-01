Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $42,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

NYSE PSX opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

