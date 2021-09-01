Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $266,130 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Photronics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

