Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.51 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by 2,650.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $19.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

