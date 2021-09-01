Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

