Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Gap Up to $32.23

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.23, but opened at $33.72. Plantronics shares last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 8,414 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on POLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.06.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

