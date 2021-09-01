Platform Technology Partners Acquires New Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,459.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 125.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 154.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $259.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $268.46.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

