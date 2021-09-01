Platform Technology Partners Buys New Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 207,449.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,329,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 2,380.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,384,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005,929 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 9,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,943,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,307,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,313 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,473,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

