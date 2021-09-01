Platform Technology Partners Invests $165,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 696.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 89,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 75.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,375,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

