Platform Technology Partners Invests $268,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

