Platform Technology Partners Makes New $320,000 Investment in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Alkon purchased 10,000 shares of Synaptogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,857.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPX opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Synaptogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

