Platform Technology Partners Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,986,000 after buying an additional 789,874 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after buying an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,092,000 after buying an additional 1,194,218 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,211,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,016,000 after buying an additional 98,100 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus increased their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

