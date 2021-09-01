Platform Technology Partners Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

MO stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

