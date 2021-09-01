Platform Technology Partners Takes Position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $1,505,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aterian alerts:

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34. Aterian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. On average, analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

ATER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER).

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.