Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 829.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,423,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 57,172 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLRX stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.26. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $43.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

