Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,401.65

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,401.65 ($18.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,491.50 ($19.49). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,491.50 ($19.49), with a volume of 272,719 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Plus500 from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.