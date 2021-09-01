PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $106.63 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,143 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $106,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cigna by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,434,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $340,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,364 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 4.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 25.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,485. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Stephens lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.74.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

