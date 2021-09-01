PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $181.86 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $181,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,361. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $77.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.