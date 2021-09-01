PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $236.57 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 625,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $236,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.14. 6,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,473. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

