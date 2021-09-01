PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,542,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066,542 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 10.81% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $197,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWI traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. 433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,282. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

