PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,086 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Stryker worth $275,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.86. 7,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,601. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.76. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $194.64 and a 12 month high of $277.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

