PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,425 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $138,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $251.86. 17,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,833. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.09 and a 200-day moving average of $267.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

