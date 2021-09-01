PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $741,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

MMC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.57. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

