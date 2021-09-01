PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 750,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,141.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,918. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.