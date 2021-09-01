PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $339,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after buying an additional 2,035,885 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,871,000 after buying an additional 1,494,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after buying an additional 946,916 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,132. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

