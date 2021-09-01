PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. 8,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,470. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92.

