PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after buying an additional 1,925,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after buying an additional 458,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,996,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,889,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.57. 3,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,359. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $96.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.12.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.