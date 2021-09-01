Point to Point Methodics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMH) Short Interest Down 21.3% in August

Point to Point Methodics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Shares of PPMH stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Point to Point Methodics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Point to Point Methodics, Inc engages in owning and operating of entities in technology sectors. It offers automotive, business intelligence, digital sociology, educational applications, game applications, homeland security, informational understanding, mobile applications, mobile mapping, public safety, and social media.

