PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

Shares of PBTHF opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. PointsBet has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

