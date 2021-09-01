PolkaFoundry (PKF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.54 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $22.39 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00058361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.76 or 0.00829883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00115140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048175 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,172,217 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

