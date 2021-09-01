Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $2,640,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,333 shares of company stock worth $9,353,342.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POSH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,787. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

