Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Major Shareholder Sells $1,530,524.48 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,530,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of POSH opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on POSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

