Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Preformed Line Products stock opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $344.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
