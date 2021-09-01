PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells $619,532.01 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,532.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $820,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $861,984.48.

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $861,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $606,501.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $816,185.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,017.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $535,713.36.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. 133,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,426. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in PriceSmart by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 8.0% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

