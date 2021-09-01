Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.88

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 12211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $4,509,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Primo Water by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,544 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 871,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 125,910 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

