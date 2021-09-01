Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 9,666 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,477,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $248.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

