Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in August

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PROBF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 56,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,328. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Probe Metals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.69.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

