Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in August

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PROBF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 56,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,328. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Probe Metals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.69.
About Probe Metals
