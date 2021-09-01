Probity Advisors Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $339.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.