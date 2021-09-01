Probity Advisors Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after buying an additional 56,218 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $204.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.98. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

