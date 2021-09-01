Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,718. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

